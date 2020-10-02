Star Wars Squadrons: Where to Buy, Price, and Editions

Pilots needed! New from EA and Motive Studio, Star Wars: Squadrons is out now and is compatible with joysticks and virtual reality.

The heir to the legendary Star Wars Rogue Squadron III: Rebel Strike (2003) and Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader (2002) is already among us. Today, October 2, 2020, Electronic Arts and Motive Studio launch Star Wars: Squadrons, a new adventure set in the George Lucas universe and focused specifically on first-person space combat. A simulation game that allows us to get back on board the everlasting X-Wing, A-Wing and B-Wing (among many other fighters) to enjoy in them an original story set between the last days of the Galactic Empire and the rise of the New Republic (that is, after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi).

Star Wars: Squadrons comes out at a reduced price

The game, which is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, comes at a reduced price because, in EA’s own words, “while being incredible, it does not have the scope of other games. It is a deep and immersive title, but 40 euros is perceived as the correct price given its dimensions. ” The company also assured that it wants to “guarantee access to as many people as possible”, which is why there is only one edition available, the standard one, which has that grateful snip in its price and which you can find in the following stores:

