Star Wars Squadrons runs at 120 fps on Xbox Series

Star Wars Squadrons recently received an update on the Xbox Series S / X, which brings improvements to the graphics and game performance, making it run at 120 fps. The PS5 version, on the other hand, also received an update, but without changing its performance, only with visual improvements.

According to Psyonix, producer of the game, the absence of this performance upgrade on the Sony console is due to the way in which the backwards compatibility was implemented. According to her, for the improvement to be made, a new portability would be needed, not just a patch. The same problem occurred in other games on PS5, such as Rocket League and CoD Warzone.

After the update, Microsoft consoles can run the game more efficiently. In the Visual Enhancement option, on the Xbox Series S, it is running at up to 1440p at 60 fps. In the Series X, at up to 2160p at 60 fps. If you choose Performance Mode, the game will run on Xbox Series S at 1440p at 120 fps, and on Series X at 2160p at 120fps.

In addition to these improvements, the update also includes a new map: Refuge Fostar, for Air Combat and Fleet Battle modes. The Star Wars Squadrons upgrade also brought hundreds of cosmetic items, and fixes any bugs.



