Star Wars: Squadrons rise through space in their games

The video game developed by EA Motive will tell a story set just after the fall of the Galactic Empire. Emperor Palpatine’s reign of terror has come to an end. The lord of the Sith, who has ruled the galaxy for decades (also in the shadows, in his time as supreme chancellor), has fallen. But the Galactic Empire has not had its last word. Star Wars: Squadrons, the new project developed by EA Motive, takes place in those moments of transition. During Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020, Electronic Arts has shown a new trailer for this long-awaited title, which you can see in this news.

The New Republic faces the remnants of the Galactic Empire, which continues to fight despite the death of its emperor. As can be seen in the video, the player will experience the campaign through the eyes of two characters, each one belonging to a different side. In this way, we will get on the different ships to complete all kinds of missions, always from the controls of our winged vehicles. Characters like Princess Leia will be seen as we fight for control of the galaxy.

Learn more about the story of #StarWarsSquadrons, where you'll play on both sides of a conflict for the fate of the galaxy in this never-before-seen video! pic.twitter.com/AN6EDEzObP — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) August 27, 2020

Playable in virtual reality

Star Wars: Squadrons can be enjoyed from start to finish with virtual reality headsets, both on PC and PlayStation 4. However, unlike Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, it is not a title exclusively designed for this technology , so it can also be played without having any of these devices.

The video game will go on sale on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 2. And what about the new generation versions? According to its director, Ian Frazier, the title will be backward compatible, but it is not in his plans to add new features on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, at least for now.



