Star Wars: Squadrons reveals its challenges

The new Motive Studios production will not introduce microtransactions and will allow unlocking cosmetic items when playing.

The galaxy is still at war, despite the fact that the Galactic Empire has already fallen to make way for the New Republic. As the new power structures tighten control, the remnants of Palpatine’s army continue to operate, now without a single structured command. In this context, Star Wars: Squadrons is developed, a title of ships that will invite us to cross the stars in fierce space struggles. Electronic Arts has just revealed the competitive ranks and the operations that we must develop to obtain succulent rewards.

As has already been announced by active and passive, this video game will not have any kind of microtransaction, so the cosmetic and customization items will be unlocked only and exclusively through the game. The progression system will navigate two different channels, born from different challenges. First of all, the newspapers, which offer Glory Points as a reward. This is the currency of the game, which gives us the possibility of unlocking cosmetics for the ship and for the player. Second, completing Operations will earn you unique cosmetic items based on the Operations that are taking place.

Experience and levels

Also, another path for progression is the experience that the player achieves for everything they do in the game. In this way, the character will level up and receive Requisition Points, essential for unlocking components in stores. The progression levels are reset, but you will stop receiving this kind of points after surpassing level 40. This decision has been made because by reaching this level you will have unlocked everything in the game. On the other hand, there will also be bonus events and rewards for completing the single player campaign.

“Although almost all game experiences will be available from launch, we will update it over time,” EA explains. “We have heard some doubts about that, but if there is a need to balance or correct, we will actively listen to feedback” from the players.

Star Wars: Squadrons will be released on October 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Although it will be backward compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5, there are no plans to release an update that will improve performance or graphics.



