Star Wars: Squadrons gets new ships for free

The Motive Studios title will not add new story content, but will continue to provide updates on a regular basis. The New Republic and the remnants of the Empire continue to fight for control of the galaxy in Star Wars: Squadrons, the title of the latest series for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Meanwhile, Electronic Arts and Motive Studios are working on updates to improve the product. Although they already announced that they would not focus on expansions or story content, that does not mean that they have abandoned the title. In fact, patch 4.0 introduces two new ships, one for each faction.

In this way, the New Republic receives the B-Wing, a heavy ship with which it is difficult to maneuver, although it is instead very resistant. The Imperials, for their part, will have the opportunity to get on a TIE-Defender. In addition to all this, the North American company has shared the patch notes, which you can read in full in the following lines.

These are the news of version 4.0

general

Custom games and a server finder have been added, available in the Multiplayer and Training menus.

The skill rating requirements for each category have been adjusted through a server setting last week (more info below).

Skill ranking increase / loss rates have been updated to better reflect each player’s performance in a match through a server adjustment last week.

Recurring matchmaking improvements on the server.

Fixed an issue where the game could crash if the player did not skip the end of game screens.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when loading Port Fostar.

Fixed an issue where if the lighting quality setting was Low, intense light flashes could be created in Port Fostar.

Fixed an issue where the multiplayer AI would sometimes not cause damage to players’ helmets with their primary weapons.

Fixed or improved collision detection issues in Port Fostar, Galitan, Esseles, Nadiri Shipyards, Zaviano Abyss, and Sissubo.

Fixed an issue where when respawning after dying, the inside of the TIE Interceptor could disappear.

Fixed an issue where the Star Destroyer engine’s special effects could flicker.

Fixed an issue where visuals on PlayStation 5 would appear blurry.



