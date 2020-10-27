Star Wars: Squadrons adds Baby Yoda as an ornament

The Motive Studios title will not include news in the form of new playable content, but will include some cosmetic items.

Electronic Arts and Motive Studios have announced news for their latest title in the galactic saga. Star Wars: Squadrons, a game focused on space battles, will receive content from The Mandalorian, the first live action series based on Star Wars. Taking advantage of the premiere of the second season, which will begin its journey on October 30 on Disney Plus, players will be able to enjoy Baby Yoda, although not as a flesh and blood character, but as a pendant for the cabin of the ship.

The Mandalorian Supply Drop will include eight different unlockables, two pendants, two stickers, two holograms, and a couple of cabin items. It is not by chance that they arrive in even numbers, as each of the factions receives one element of each type. Thus, Baby Yoda can only be placed on Galactic Republic ships, while the IG droids pendant can only be used on Imperial ships.

The Mandalorian, an inspiration

In an entry published by Motive Studios, the developer has confirmed that they have worked with Lucasfilm to offer these cosmetic elements in their video game. As they say, the series led by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreu has been an inspiration, since they are set in very similar timelines. Both take place after the fall of the Galactic Empire, when the New Republic tries to take control of the galaxy. However, the old imperial structures are still operating.

Star Wars Squadrons is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The studio does not plan to optimize the title for the new generation of consoles, but it will be compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 thanks to the backward compatibility. Nor have they conceived this project as a long-term game



