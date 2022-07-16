“Star Wars” should return to the era of the sequel trilogy for the sake of new content

The Star Wars franchise is currently going through what can only be called the television era. Several series, set in a galaxy far, far away, have been broadcast on Disney+ since the launch of the streaming service two and a half years ago. At the moment, The Mandalorian has had two seasons, the third has already been filmed and is currently in the process of editing, as well as a spin-off in the form of The Boba Fett Book. There is also the recently completed Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which Ewan McGregor returned to the role of the Jedi master, as well as Hayden Christensen as the villain Darth Vader.

All this happened after the conclusion of the Skywalker saga with “Skywalker. While there have been some references and hints to the era of the sequel trilogy since then (particularly in “Mandalorian”), “Star Wars” seems to have shifted the focus to the era of the prequel trilogy. This has created some amazing stories that have made a significant contribution to the franchise, and Obi-Wan Kenobi has added another layer to the Jedi relationship with Luke and Leia, which makes “New Hope” even more memorable. However, several epochs can be explored simultaneously. Given the huge potential of the sequel trilogy even after its completion, it is clear that there are many opportunities for further study of the knowledge of that time period.

“The Mandalorian”, “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, as well as the animated series “The Bad Party” occupy their unique places on the timeline of the franchise. Obi-Wan explored the consequences of Revenge of the Sith, and The Bad Party took a similar position (albeit much closer in proximity to the prequels). Meanwhile, “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett” almost seem like a canonical look at the expanded universe that some fans are so attached to, since the period after the original trilogy was the era in which most of the legendary material took place. Luke Skywalker was portrayed as the most powerful Force user in “Legends,” and his iconic appearance in the second-season finale of “Mandalorian” seems to portray a similar version of the character.

Lucasfilm’s approach when it comes to the eras of these shows is clearly successful, as this new era of the franchise is arguably better known than the sequel trilogy and its controversial nature. However, there is more than enough space and potential to return to the era of the sequel trilogy, despite the split in the fandom that still exists. The debate around the creative choice of sequels continues, but there is clearly something to tell.

This will match what was done with the prequel. Several seasons of the Clone Wars have plunged even deeper into that era. At the same time, George Lucas, Dave Filoni and the rest of the creative team expanded the knowledge of the franchise in the famous animated series, as well as improved the characters of the main characters, such as Anakin and Obi-Wan. Ahsoka Tano’s performance is also another highlight of the series, and the (former) Jedi is now so beloved by fans that not only was she introduced in live action, but now she has her own solo show.

The sequel trilogy explored the world and galaxy much less than the prequels, and focused more on individual characters such as Rey and Kylo Ren. In itself, this is something to explore, and, interestingly, it’s almost like a prequel coup. The prequels may have been more fixated on world-building than character development (at least that’s what critics of the time said). Sequels, meanwhile, spent more time with the characters than exploring the larger galaxy.

As for the prequels, the “Clone Wars” appeared and again shifted the focus to the characters. The animated series, set during the sequel trilogy, could be a great way to do what the Clone Wars did for the prequels and expand on the aspect it lacked. For sequels, this means exploring the world and the galaxy at hand.

There is also a small problem with many of the questions that fans have after the sequels, which arose, in particular, after “The Rise of Skywalker”. Palpatine’s performance in this film left many questions, such as how the Emperor lived, to what extent he controlled Snoke, whether Snoke was ever a sentient and individual being, the story surrounding Rey’s parents, and much more. Some of them have already been answered, and the excellent novel “Shadow of the Sith” gives a much-needed background to the origin of Rey. At the same time, this book significantly improves the sequels and, in particular, “Skywalker. Sunrise”, which is similar to the praise that “Clone Wars” received for improving the prequels.