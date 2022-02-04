Star Wars: Sebastian Stan Could Play Luke Skywalker

Star Wars: To promote the miniseries Pam & Tommy, which made its debut this Wednesday (2), Sebastian Stan, one of the protagonists of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, from Marvel, spoke with the team of Esquire magazine about the possibility of integrating some project. from the Star Wars Universe living Luke Skywalker.

The questions arose from comments made by fans of the franchise about who would be the best replacement for Mark Hamill, the character’s original interpreter. Although he was taken by surprise, Stan took the opportunity to say that he would be open to negotiations on the matter.

“That’s very kind. Never say never,” he said, emphasizing the support he receives from fans. “Mark Hamill is my dad, you know, and he knows it, and I call him every Christmas to let him know I’m around. It’s really scary,” he joked.

During the interview, the actor also pretended to audition for the role, and later argued that he wanted to play Luke Skywalker in future Star Wars productions in a relaxed tone. Despite that, he also talked about how difficult it would be to replace Hamill in this role. “It’s a huge thing to fill in,” he emphasized.

You can check out more details of the interview in the video below!

A new Luke Skywalker?

The Star Wars Universe continues to expand. After Disney’s purchase of LucasFilm in 2012, many projects were produced and announced. In addition to new films, such as The Force Awakens (2015) and Rogue One (2016), some series continue to be developed directly for streaming, as Disney+ guarantees space for all of them.

In this way, because of the franchise’s timeline, Luke Skywalker can return to interact with other characters. However, Mark Hamill, currently in his 70s, could not represent the young Jedi forever. Even with advanced CGI techniques, which can transform, through visual effects, Hamill’s face, it would be easier to count on a real interpretation on the film set.

It is worth noting that the actor was present in the new Star Wars trilogy and also in an episode of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The expectation of the fans is that the name of Sebastian Stan is at least considered by the current producers of Star Wars, given that Hamill has already blessed him in this role.

“He’s a wonderful actor,” said Hamill in some interviews. “And people say, ‘Are you going to support him to be young Luke Skywalker when they make these movies?’ I thought he won’t need me. He is an actor talented enough to pull this off on his own,” he concluded.

What do you think of this possibility?