Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Aims To Open “A New Era”, According To Its Director

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron: This film directed by Patty Jenkins, director of the two Wonder Woman films, is one of several projects confirmed by Lucasfilm. There are still years left for Rogue Squad to fly over space in Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a film announced by Lucasfilm that will be released in theaters on December 22, but not in 2021 or 2022, but in 2023. The production, by Therefore, he has not yet recorded a single of the sequences that will be captured on film. However, Patty Jenkins, its director, has already advanced some details. According to her, this film will attempt “a new era” in the mythology of the galactic saga.

“I am in love with the three projects that are on the table right now,” Jenkins said in an interview with the Associated Press. “I’ll definitely do Rogue Squadron later, but I’m also excited for Wonder Woman 3,” she adds. “The Michael Stackpole books, the video games and all the Rogue Squadron news… there is an incredible story that is really important to honor. And yet it should take us into a new era, because we have a driver film that I have always wanted to do. ” The filmmaker underlines there are a great variety of elements that she wants to introduce, but she considers that the story has to be kept “simple”.

A well-known pressure for Jenkins

In that same interview, the director has assured that she will try to offer her best to honor the Star Wars legacy. “Of course, there is a lot of pressure, as there was in Wonder Woman as well. It is not a completely new feeling for me.

The truth is that Rogue Squad has a well-developed story across various Star Wars products. He was first talked about in the movies on Hoth, the frozen planet from The Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars: The Bad Remittance is the animated series currently airing on Disney Plus. In December, The Book of Boba Fett, a spin-off of The Mandalorian starring the well-known galactic bounty hunter, will be released. Beyond that there are a number of ongoing projects, including the Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi series, currently in full swing.