Star Wars: Rian Johnson trilogy continues in development

The new Star Wars trilogy developed by Rian Johnson is still in development. The filmmaker confirmed the information in an interview with Sariah Wilson, a journalist for USA Today.

Johnson revealed that there are no dates or timelines as he has other ongoing projects like the sequel to Between Knives and Secrets (2019). However, he is still involved with Lucasfilm’s new productions.

After a long time, this is the first news related to the future Star Wars trilogy. The new productions were announced shortly before the premiere of The Last Jedi (2017), a film written and directed by Johnson.

However, the project was not mentioned among the next releases of the franchise during Disney Investor Day in December 2020. Something that made many fans believe that the idea would have been shelved.

Rumors point out that the first film in the trilogy should premiere after the Star Wars feature still untitled co-written and directed by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit). This production is scheduled to hit theaters in 2024.

The future of Star Wars

Few details have been revealed about the trilogy, other than that Rian Johnson will be responsible for the script and direction of the first feature. In addition, the films will have a totally new and distant history from the Skywalker Saga.

While this project is “paralyzed”, Lucasfilm invests in other productions. For example, there are two films in development that will be produced by Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) and Kevin Feige (head of Marvel Studios).

It is also worth mentioning that the Star Wars universe will have exclusive series for streaming Disney +. Attractions like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi will hit the platform in the coming years.