“Star Wars” Reveals Why Greedo Actually Hates Han Solo

Warning! Spoilers Ahead for Han Solo and Chewbacca #3

As seen in the new Han Solo and Chewbacca series, Star Wars reveals why Greedo hates the infamous smuggler so much. While they were both in the service of Jabba the Hutt, Greedo was more than happy to involve Solo in the debts he owed their boss. Now, in this new series, it’s revealed that the green-skinned Rodian had a pretty personal vendetta against Han Solo, who cheated on him at his last job.

In previous issues of “Han Solo and Chewbacca” by Mark Guggenheim and David Messina, Jabba the Hutt wanted to own an urn with the ashes of one of his main rivals. After receiving information about the urn’s location, Jabba instructed Greedo to join Han and Chewie aboard the Millennium Falcon to retrieve it. Although they agreed to work with each other, it became clear from the very first issue that neither Han nor Greedo loved each other.

Now in Han Solo and Chewbacca #3, Solo and his first mate have returned to Han’s home planet, Corellia. According to Greedo, the urn was supposed to belong to one of the richest creatures on the planet. After discovering that the urn has been taken off-world, Han and Chewie board the Falcon to go after it (along with Solo’s recently reunited father, Ovan). However, Khan deliberately leaves without Greedo, so that he does not have to share the reward with the Rodian.

It makes sense that Greedo would argue with Han when Jabba later puts a bounty on Solo’s head, as shown in “A New Hope.” If he is deceived and left behind, it will undoubtedly encourage Greedo to harbor a great grudge, which probably will not disappear over the years. However, Han Solo became the absolute winner by shooting Greedo first, knowing full well that Jabba’s enforcer would easily shoot him, given all their bad blood.

While Greedo already has a good reason to hate Han Solo after this new release, it’s possible that he could still return when the series continues. Perhaps he is trying to reunite with Khan’s team, which leads to even more conflict. In any case, Star Wars showed that Greedo’s attempt to bring Han Solo back alive or dead was something more than a business. He would really like to be the one who put an end to Solo’s adventures with Chewbacca forever.