“Star Wars” Reveals Obi-Wan’s First Major Battle with Commander Cody

Warning! Spoilers Ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi #3

In the latest issue of the new Star Wars comic book series about Obi-Wan Kenobi, one of the first major battles of the Jedi master in the Clone Wars was revealed together with the clone commander Cody. In an unprecedented battle at the Abrion Bridge, Kenobi and Cody, who have passed through a serious test of fire after heavy losses at the beginning of the war, become real comrades in arms, leading the 212th Division of the Grand Army of the Republic.

Earlier in this new Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the iconic Jedi master waited out a powerful sandstorm during his exile on the desert world of Tatooine. Recalling and recording his memories in a set of magazines, the first two issues revealed both Obi-Wan’s youth in the Jedi Temple, and his time when he served as an apprentice to Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn before the events A ghostly threat. Now it seems that Kenobi’s thoughts have been transported to the turbulent era of the Clone Wars.

Confirming that this new battle took place in the early stages of the Clone Wars, the new Obi-Wan Kenobi #3 from Christopher Cantwell and Alessandro Miracolo sees Kenobi questioning the role of traditionally peacemaking Jedi who became generals in this long-term war. Similarly, many of the clone forces under his command are still new and untested at this stage of the timeline, forcing Kenobi to rely on Commander Cody to help him effectively lead the 212th Regiment. Entering into a brutal conflict known as the Battle of the Abrion Bridge, Kenobi and Cody fight side by side in a battle that will be one of many that are yet to come.

Despite almost insurmountable difficulties with enemies from all sides, Kenobi and Cody manage to survive and complete their mission (having saved valuable weapons plans from the hands of the separatists). However, heavy losses and previously low morale caused by previous losses (such as General Grievous’ re-canonized debut) inflicted heavy damage on both the Jedi and the Clone commander.

Thus, this glove probably brought Obi-Wan and his clone commander closer together, allowing them to trust and rely on each other as the Clone Wars continued in the Star Wars galaxy. The ordeal of fire they endured brought them together as brothers who would not let each other down as they led their forces into battle again and again while the war was going on. However, it also makes Kenobi’s forced betrayal by Commander Cody even more tragic because of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66. Obi-Wan Kenobi No. 3 is already on sale.