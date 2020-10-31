Star Wars reveals Boba Fett’s NEW “look”

Boba Fett is back in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, but he came with a new look, check it out here.

Star Wars brought back one of its most popular characters with a whole new look. The spoilers are coming, The Mandalorian returned with a big surprise for its second season with Friday’s new episode, “Chapter 9: The Marshal”.

The episode sees Din Djarin teaming up with Cobb Vanth, a local marshal on Tatooine wearing rescued Mandalorian armor. Longtime Star Wars fans will recognize that armor. It belonged to Boba Fett, the notorious bounty hunter who tracked Han Solo to Cloud City in search of Jabba the Hutt.

Star Wars brought Boba Feet back to life

The last time fans saw Boba Fett was when the bounty hunter fell from Jabba’s barge into a sarlacc pit. Fans believed that Boba Fett would spend the next several years being digested by the desert monster. Those assumptions were wrong.

The armor should have been the first clue. Vanth acquired it from a group of Jawas in the desert. But how did the Jawas get it if it entered the jaws of the sarlacc with its wielder?

The end of the episode confirms that Boba Fett somehow made it out of the sarlacc alive. And it seems he has traded in his Mandalorian armor for the tattered robe of a desert wanderer. and Here in La Verdad Noticias, we present you his new look, take a look:

This is Temuera Morrison in the role of Boba Fett. Fans will remember Morrison for playing bounty hunter Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Jango served as a model for the Republic’s clone army during the Clone Wars.

Boba is a Jango clone that did not go through the same artificially accelerated aging process as the other clones. Jango essentially cloned himself as a son. He didn’t survive long enough to raise Boba. Instead, Boba watched as Mace Windu’s lightsaber blade decapitated his father during the Battle of Geonosis.

Morrison later provided the voice of Boba Fett in the special edition updates of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, adding consistency between the original and prequel Star Wars trilogies. He also provided his voice as Jango and Boba Fett in various Star Wars video games. This is the first time that Star Wars: The Mandalorian features Boba Fett in live action.

Interestingly, Boba Fett is adopting a lifestyle similar to that of his father’s former rival, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Both survivors of the Clone Wars ended up living lonely lives in the deserts of Tatooine, although it took Boba Fett many more years and a supposed death to get to that point, which is why Star Wars loves its dualism.



