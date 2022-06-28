“Star Wars” Reveals 4 Secrets about Rey’s Parents

“Star Wars” has finally revealed the full backstory of Rey’s parents. Rey (Daisy Ridley) grew up in the junkyard of the planet Jakku, having no idea who her parents were—only a vague memory of what they promised to return. And so she stayed on Jakku for many years and at first tried to resist the siren song of adventure when she came across BB-8 and Finn (John Boyega). Ironically, Rey only found out the truth about her parents when she went out into the galaxy.

The truth was finally revealed in Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise,” and she shook Rey to the core. Rey is the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine, inheriting all of his strength in the Force, but also his addiction to the dark side. Her father was actually a clone of the Emperor, created as a potential vessel for Power, but considered flawed because he lacked that power. The Emperor became interested in his supposed “son” only when he found out that he had escaped from Exegol and had a child; someone who he believed had Power. Palpatine hoped that the child would instead be able to serve as his vessel.

Bindings to “Star Wars” tried to fix the shortcomings of “Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”, specifying additional details if necessary. Rey’s family past remained unexplored until the publication of Adam Christopher’s book Shadow of the Sith in June 2022. This novel tells the story of Luke Skywalker’s search for the Exegol Sith redoubt, which coincided with Palpatine’s pursuit of young Rey. Here are all the basic details about Rey’s parents from Shadow of the Sith.

Rey’s parents were finally given names — Datan and Miramir

Shadow of the Sith reveals that Rey’s parents were named Datan and Miramir. Datan is described as a young man with short dark hair and a beard on his chin. This may seem like an insignificant detail, but nevertheless it is interesting because it gives Datan a sense of individuality, despite the fact that he is a clone. After all, Palpatine was always clean—shaven-even before he got the terrible scars from his own Lightning Force. Datan Miramir’s wife has “long blonde hair loosely gathered in a blue tie that matches the color of her raincoat.” It is shown that both are absolutely devoted to their daughter Rey.

How Dathan escaped from the Exegol

Datan was a broadcaster, a genetically modified clone of Palpatine created on the Sith planet Exegol. He was considered a loser because he lacked Strength, and Palpatine didn’t even bother to give him a name. He was left alive only because the Emperor had nothing to lose, even an unsuccessful clone. Only one person was kind to the boy, Simeong, who helped him slip into the supply transport and gave him a cursed Sith talisman marked with the Eternal Sith logo as a good luck gift. The boy chose the name “Datan” in honor of his friend Simeong simply because he was asked to enter the name in the registry at the spaceport, and he wrote down the first thing he thought.

Rey gets piloting skills from her mother—and maybe even more

Rey’s piloting skills impressed Han Solo so much in Star Wars: The Force Awakens that Han offered Rey a second-mate position on the Millennium Falcon. It seems that these special skills—and, indeed, Rey’s aptitude for technology—were inherited from her mother. Miramir was an experienced pilot and a mechanical genius, a self-taught engineer and inventor who loved to craft most of all. Curiously, “Shadow of the Sith” suggests that Miramir was hiding some secret even from Datan, and she refused to talk about how she developed these abilities. The only thing she told Datan was that her grandmother was a wonderful woman.

It is possible that Miramir was a descendant of a Force-sensitive, perhaps even a Jedi, who survived Order 66. Many Force-sensitive experienced pilots, and some Jedi have technology abilities similar to those of Miramir. Anakin Skywalker was one of them, having built Threepio when he was still a child. Rey may have inherited the Power from both sides of her family tree, which makes Rey much more than just Palpatine. Unfortunately, it is likely that she will never find out about this connection.

There is an interesting parallel here between Rey and the young Luke and Leia, who, as the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ TV show highlights, inherited the best from their parents. Obi-Wan confessed this to Leia in a touching scene in episode 6 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, when he listed some of the qualities she got from her mother and others from her father. George Lucas has always said that “Star Wars” is like poetry in that it rhymes, but in this case the similarity is probably accidental, given that “Shadow of the Sith” will be written when “Obi-Wan Kenobi” was still in production.