Star Wars: Return of the Jedi actor Gary Friedkin has died at the age of 70.

Friedkin played an Ewok in the 1983 film, and a year earlier starred in Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner. He made his screen debut with Carrie Fisher in 1981 in the film Under the Rainbow.

The Tribune Chronicle reported that Friedkin died “peacefully,” writing: “His legacy will live on as stories will be told and retold for years to come by everyone who loved him.”

The publication called the actor “a gift to everyone who knew him as a wonderful son, brother, son-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend.”

It added: “Gary lived his life to the fullest, bringing endless laughter to his family and many friends, never letting the obstacles he faced get in his way. Gary caused countless smiles on people’s faces and left many with his own special “Gary story”.

Gary Friedkin was four feet tall and was an active member of the nonprofit organization Little People Of America, which provides “support and information to short people and their families.”

Friedkin died of complications related to Covid-19 after spending four weeks in the intensive care unit.

The actor has a brother, daughter-in-law, nephews and niece, as well as granddaughters and grandnieces.

His family urged “everyone to get vaccinated and stimulated to protect their family and society.”