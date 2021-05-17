Star Wars Remake: The Old Republic May Be In Production

Star Wars Remake: The Old Republic: Behold, we are facing yet another rumor involving Star Wars. This time, if the information turns out to be officially confirmed at some point, the public will have a chance to enjoy a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

The information in question appeared on the network thanks to a Bloomberg journalist on his participation in the MiinMax podcast. It was there that Jason Schreier commented that the person responsible for this work would be Aspyr, who has previously worked with the Star Wars franchise on behalf of some ports.

“This is public at this point, I basically confirmed that Aspyr is working on the remake [of Knights of the Old Republic],” commented the journalist in his participation on the program.

It is worth remembering that, so far, Electronic Arts has not yet confirmed this information (something that can happen during E3 2021), which should be treated as a rumor until the appearance of official data.