Star Wars: professor turns observatory into an R2-D2

Every number 1 fan of any movie would like to bring the magic of cinema to their daily lives, right? Hubert Zitt, a professor at the University of Applied Sciences in Zweibrücken, has managed to do this in a way that promises to delight all those who can pass the facilities of the Zweibrück Observatory of the Natural Science Association, located in Germany.

The scientist turned the facility into a giant replica of the RD-D2, a small robot from the Star Wars franchise.

While the character is an astromechanical droid that debuted on the big screen in 1977 and helped, in all nine films and even in the spin-off “Rogue One”, to save very, very distant galaxies, the observatory received only a few customizations in its structure external, which is impressive.

The novelty, which was realized thanks to the help of Hubert’s father-in-law, Horst Helle, painter Klaus Ruffing and several auxiliary students, will certainly attract people from all over the world for a photo on Instagram.

In fact, the professor is known for his lectures on Star Wars and Star Trek, so it is not surprising that the dedication to work has had such good results.



