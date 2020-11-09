Star Wars: Party Special – trailer for the Disney + animation

This Monday (9), Disney + released the first trailer for the animation Star Wars: Party Special. The short film made in the style of Lego dolls will be released on December 4 by the streaming platform, with a length of about 45 minutes.

The production will feature the main characters of the Star Wars franchise, such as Darth Vader, C3PO, Chewbacca and Princess Leia in a grand adventure filled with fun conflicts.

In the video, you can already see the celebrations related to the Day of Life, a festival that only happens in Kashyyyk, the birthplace of the Wookiees.

Check out the trailer:

In the plot of the new film, the character Rey, known from the new Star Wars trilogy, will embark on an irresistible journey with the fluffy android BB-8. Together, they seek to gain a deeper understanding of the Force.

And in a mysterious Jedi Temple, we will see the heroine traveling through time through different periods of the saga, already well known to the public, bumping into iconic characters such as Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan and also Master Yoda. The film will also feature Baby Yoda and Mandalorian.

In addition to the official trailer, Disney + also released a poster for the film that provides some very interesting clues about what the audience can expect from this special.



