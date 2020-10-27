Star Wars Opens Pre-Orders for Inspired

On the occasion of the premiere of the second season of the series The Mandalorian, Microsoft presents and opens reservations of this limited command.

Microsoft has presented a limited edition Xbox controller inspired by The Mandalorian, the popular Disney + series that will premiere its second season on October 30. With everything ready for this new assortment of chapters to begin, fans of the series who want to add this special edition to their collection of controls can now pre-order it in the Microsoft Store.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 Coming October 30

This wireless controller is similar in design to the Mandalore armor; In addition, it comes with a charging stand compatible with Xbox controllers, the Xbox Pro, with a total price of 189.99 euros. The controller will be fully compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X, although as we see it is an Xbox One controller; it does not have the new generation crosshead or the share button in the center of the chassis.

Xbox The Mandalorian Controller

“The Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Pro Charging Cradle, clad in a Mandalorian pattern reminiscent of beskar steel, are a triumph of ergonomic design. Enjoy embossed grips, custom button assignments and up to twice the wireless range, “reads the official description. The release date and distribution of the reservations will begin on December 31, 2020; although it is not clear if it is a placeholder date or shipments will start to be sent earlier.

Like any Xbox controller, it can be used and configured with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10, Android and iOS, an officially licensed product of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will go on sale this November 10 at a price of 499 euros and 299 euros, respectively. From MeriStation we have already been able to test in depth the first of them, the high-end model, so we invite you to get to know this powerful machine equipped with all kinds of features and technology.



