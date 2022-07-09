Star Wars: Obi-Wan’s 10 Best Quotes, According to Reddit

For decades, Star Wars has provided endless joy to fans all over the world, with Obi-Wan Kenobi continuing the trend with a new look at a beloved character. The reasons for Obi-Wan’s popularity are many, from the great portrayals by both Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor, to the evolution of his character, to his many memorable quotes.

Like all great franchises, Star Wars has many classic quotes, but the Skywalkers’ mentor is a fountain of wisdom, wit, and badass quips that makes him an almost pitch-perfect quote machine. No matter which iteration, fans can count on Kenobi to deliver a line that will stick with them for the rest of their lives.

“You Can Kill Me, But You Will Never Destroy Me. It Takes Strength To Resist The Dark Side. Only The Weak Embrace It.” (The Clone Wars)

While Guinness and McGregor obviously get the most love for their portrayals of Obi-Wan, James Arnold Taylor’s voice work as the character is impressive in its own right, and he gets one of his best lines when facing off against Darth Maul in The Clone Wars Season 5 episode “The Lawless.”

The Clone Wars’ revival of Maul gave his rivalry with Obi-Wan new dimensions and gifted fans with great interactions that The Phantom Menace sorely lacked. This cutting criticism of the Jedi’s old foe has earned the respect of many Redditors, including xEllimistx and DocDRabbit, making it one of his most cited non-movie quotes.

“So Uncivilized.” (Revenge Of The Sith)

Star Wars fans may love the pearls of wisdom that Kenobi dispenses, but some of his best lines are when he’s being snarky and sassy. These quips often make Reddit users’ top spot, but “So uncivilized” has more admirers than most, with MickorPL and Bandori_EX, among others, naming it as their favorite.

The way Obi-Wan dispatched Grievous was extremely satisfying, thanks to the Jedi’s quick thinking and dismissive attitude, in addition to Ewan McGregor’s deadpan delivery. The prequels may not be known for their great dialogue, but every now and then, a certain line rises above the rest.

“You Were The Chosen One…” (Revenge Of The Sith)

Amid all of the stilted acting that plagued the prequel trilogy, Ewan McGregor always stood out as one of the best actors with the best handle on his character, and Obi-Wan’s anguished lament of Anakin’s fall to the Dark Side after their duel is one of his finest moments.

It’s an emotionally powerful scene in which McGregor gets to flex his dramatic muscles, particularly when he says that Anakin chose to “leave [the Force] in darkness”. Reddit thegreatestpitt has high praise for the quote, noting that “it really sounds like he’s defeated emotionally speaking, like he’s almost about to cry.”

“If You Define Yourself By The Power To Take Life, The Desire To Dominate, To Possess, Then You Have Nothing.” (Rebels)

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s return for the episode “Twin Suns” was one of the most anticipated moments in Rebels, and Dave Filoni and crew certainly found an interesting way to wrap up his subplot with Darth Maul. But before he dispatches the former Sith Lord, Obi-Wan leaves the audience with one of his wisest quotes.

The line perfectly sets up how, for Obi-Wan, blind rage and a will to dominate are no match for patience and wisdom, and how Maul’s obsession with vengeance has left him utterly broken. Given that Frank5872 declares it their favorite Obi-Wan quote, it’s clear that it resonated with fans who watched Rebels.

“He Was The Best Star Pilot In The Galaxy. And A Cunning Warrior. And He Was A Good Friend.” (A New Hope)

To celebrate Obi-Wan Kenobi and the reunion between master and apprentice, fans would be well served to take a look back at A New Hope, with Kenobi’s first talk with Luke being one of his best scenes. While answering Luke’s questions about the father he never knew, old Ben just can’t help but reminisce, leading to this heartfelt line.

This quote is a favorite of Revolutionary_Car767, who also says “I just love that whole scene in general.” The relationship between Obi-Wan and Anakin may have ended very poorly, but it’s nice to see that the former still has fond memories of his old friend.

“It Surrounds Us, It Penetrates Us, And Binds The Galaxy Together.” (A New Hope)

Before Star Wars was a multi-billion dollar franchise, it was a plucky little movie that sought to transport audiences to another world, and the above quote was one of the first hints at a more expansive mythology. It brilliantly sets up the Force not just as a tool, but as a spiritual entity with its own theology.

Star Wars’ spiritual elements are one of its most underrated aspects, but MrSeth7875 might just be a believer, having stated this Obi-Wan quote as his favorite. While future media may have taken Force powers to more grandiose heights, they couldn’t have done it without the subtle but solid base that the original gave them.

“You Will Never Find A More Wretched Hive Of Scum And Villainy.” (A New Hope)

The underworld is one of the most celebrated parts of Star Wars lore, and A New Hope gave fans the perfect introduction to it with Mos Eisley. Not only does this line give audiences a succinct set-up of the city’s, and by extension the galaxy’s, unsavory underbelly, but also Obi-Wan’s sense of being above all the grime and grit.

The quote also sets up how Luke and his friends are in constant danger and need to stay on their toes if they want to survive. Alec Guinness’ deadpan delivery has gained a fan in lewphone, who also appreciates the irony that Obi-Wan “then proceeds to commit a serious act of violence” in the cantina.

“Who’s The More Foolish? The Fool, Or The Fool Who Follows Him?” (A New Hope)

Even in his first appearance, Obi-Wan Kenobi was the king of intelligent snark, and when going up against snark icon Han Solo, the results were very entertaining. One of his funniest lines comes as a retort to Han’s calling him a “damn fool” when Obi-Wan volunteers to deactivate the Death Star tractor beam.

Proving that intelligence can be admired in many forms, Obi-Wan’s come back to the galaxy’s greatest smuggler has plenty of fans, including Bl0ndie_J21, got_No_Time_to_BLEED, and mtthwas. The line effectively combines the Jedi Master’s dry wit and guile, showing that he always gets the last word.

“If You Strike Me Down, I’ll Become More Powerful Than You Can Possibly Imagine.” (A New Hope)

The first lightsaber duel in the Star Wars franchise may not have the choreographic flash of many of its successors, but the original Kenobi vs. Vader match-up is a classic because of the battle of wills between the two aging swordsmen, and Obi-Wan daring Vader to strike him down is the icing on the cake.

This line packs a powerful punch because it brilliantly sets up Obi-Wan’s heroic sacrifice, and hints at some of the Force’s deeper spiritual meaning. DocDRabbit counts it as a favorite from the original trilogy, adding that Kenobi is “second only to Yoda in having the best quotes.”

“ Luke, You’re Going To Find That Many Of The Truths We Cling To Depend Greatly On Our Own Point Of View. ” (Return Of The Jedi)

Obi-Wan’s appearance in Return of the Jedi is all too brief, essentially being a glorified cameo for a character with such a pivotal role in the series. Nonetheless, it’s a very important few minutes of screentime, and the above quote sums up the Obi-Wan’s belief that the Dark Side so thoroughly corrupted Anakin that he might as well be dead already.

Master Kenobi’s words of wisdom struck a chord with Redditors like spo96 and 46vixen, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale will probably only increase appreciation for the line. Seeing Vader sneer that he killed Anakin isn’t just a great tease for the original trilogy, it adds context to Obi-Wan’s decision to hide the truth from Luke.