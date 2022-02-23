Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi | Will Palpatine Return? The Actor Drops It

Star Wars: Ian McDiarmid says it’s “not impossible” for Darth Sidious to make an appearance as Darth Vader’s master. Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious, is a dark lord of the Sith. For years he was a politician and Supreme Chancellor, though in the shadows he hatched a plan to overthrow the Jedi. The character definitely succumbed in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, but the Emperor may not have had the last word on him. In an interview with Metro, the actor who plays him, Ian McDiarmid, has pointed to the possibility that we will see him again in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

“I think I have to accept that. Thanks to my ungrateful granddaughter [King Skywalker], my annihilation has finally been total. But of course [Darth] Vader is back in the new TV series, so I guess it’s not impossible that one day his mentor might be discovered slipping back into the shadows again.”

The early years of the Galactic Empire

Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place a decade after Revenge of the Sith. In other words, it has been 10 years since Palpatine declared himself Emperor of the Galactic Empire. The series has not yet revealed details about his history, although Ewan McGregor himself pointed out at least one confrontation with Darth Vader.

At that time, the Jedi are practically extinct. Kenobi remains hidden on Tatooine, living almost like a hermit while he takes care of little Luke Skywalker. Meanwhile, his sister Leia is under the guardianship of Bail Organa, who will also appear in the series. Hayden Christensen returns to play Anakin Skywalker and the dark version of him, Darth Vader.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney+ on May 25. Lucasfilm has not shared a trailer, but a first poster. This year we will also enjoy series like Andor, the second season of La Remesa Mala and the third of The Mandalorian.