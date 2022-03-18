Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Will Introduce A New Jedi

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi: In addition to the veteran master, another member of the Order will be on the run from the Imperial Inquisitors in the Disney+ miniseries. The Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series presented its first images and a teaser trailer that has excited fans of the galactic saga. The information has been distributed carefully so as not to spoil the surprise, so many important facts are still unknown, including unpublished characters. One of them is the one played by actor Benny Safdie, who on his day was confirmed by Making Star Wars, although the interpreter was not revealed. He is a former Jedi Knight.

Bespin Bulletin has reported that Nari is searching for Obi-Wan Kenobi, but is on the trail of evil Imperial Inquisitors. For that very reason he lands on the planet Tatooine. In the trailer, she can be seen twice: when Inquisitor Reva turns on her lightsaber, she appears from behind; She is also having a conversation with Master Kenobi, when these words sound: “The battle is over, we have lost.”

Survivor of Order 66

According to information gathered by Making Star Wars, Nari grew up in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. Ten years ago, when Palpatine issued Order 66, many members of the Jedi Order fell betrayed by those who seconds before had been his allies. Nari survives and finds Kenobi, whom he asks for help. However, the old master refuses to get involved and warns his companion that it is best to bury the lightsaber in the sand.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi consecrates the return of Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master, as well as his reunion with actor Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith . At the time in which the miniseries takes place, the Galactic Empire is at its height of power. The Imperial Inquisitors go to great lengths to annihilate the Jedi who have survived the purge.