Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Sketches Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader: First Image

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi: Entertainment Weekly uncovers a first look at the original Anakin Skywalker actor in the Sith Lord’s costume. Yesterday, March 9, was hectic for Star Wars fans: first images of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, teaser trailer, and eager for it to arrive on May 25, the date it premieres on Disney+. Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly magazine has published one more screenshot… and not just any one. This is Hayden Christensen characterized as Darth Vader. The prequel actor, who played Anakin Skywalker in Episode II and Episode III, has anticipated that we will see a “very powerful” version of Vader.

In the US publication’s image, Vader appears to emerge from his meditation chamber, leaving EW wondering if the Sith will remove his helmet and we’ll see his face beneath the mask. “I wish I could tell you,” Christensen replied with a smile on his face. “I have sworn to secrecy.”

This is Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi

And what will this Darth Vader be like? The interpreter is quite clear in that sense: “We are going to witness a very powerful Vader.” Joby Harold, one of the writers, has chimed in to say that the character’s shadow “casts” on what they do. “And the degree of proximity to that shadow will be something we find out. But he fills an emotional role for Obi-Wan and possibly goes beyond that.”

Ewan McGregor dropped the possibility that Obi-Wan and Darth Vader would duel again a decade after their fight on Mustafar. For now, plot secrets are being closely guarded, although the teaser trailer already shows the Imperial Inquisitors’ suspicions that there is still a Jedi Knight alive on Tatooine.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is a six-episode limited series that will premiere exclusively on Disney+ starting May 25.