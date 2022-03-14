Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi | Lucasfilm Doesn’t Rule Out Connections To The Mandalorian

Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi: The main connections will be with the prequels, since most of the characters come from that time. The Mandalorian was the first live-action Star Wars series, while The Book of Boba Fett has been conceived as a spin-off set in the same era. The same does not happen with Obi-Wan Kenobi, whose narration takes place before A New Hope. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, both Kathleen Kennedy (president of Lucasfilm and producer of the series) and director Deborah Chow have not closed the doors to the possibility of a crossover with The Mandalorian, although they defend that the main connection will be made with the prequels .

“All of that falls within the chronology of The Mandalorian,” Kennedy explained. Chow then added the following: “The most powerful fabric of connectivity for us will be the prequels, because that’s where the characters come from and that’s where their stories began. Because of that, the prequels are really the ones that connect the most with the series.”

The Mandalorian takes place a few years after the fall of the Galactic Empire, that is, after Return of the Jedi. By the time Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place there are some characters that could return. One of them is Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan, who left the Order before the advent of the Empire. In those dark years, when Palpatine rose, Ahsoka came to work alongside the Rebellion.

Premiere May 25 on Disney+

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney+ on May 25. It is a limited series of six episodes. In this same interview, EW has asked Kennedy about the possibilities of seeing a second season. Although the team would like to get back together, Kennedy has thrown a question into the air: Why should they?

Ten years have passed since the fall of the Jedi Order. Master Obi-Wan Kenobi has lived on Tatootine ever since, as protector of the boy Luke Skywalker. Still, the Imperial Inquisitors seem to have uncovered clues to his whereabouts. Another adventure awaits you.