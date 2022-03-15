Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi | Lucasfilm Denies That Maul Was Going To Be The Villain Of The Series

Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Hollywood Reporter assured that in the original scripts the antagonist was planned to be this ancient Sith. Lucasfilm has officially denied the information published by The Hollywood Reporter in the last few hours. Pablo Hidalgo, of the Story Group division, has denied on Twitter that Maul was contemplated as the villain of the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series before the rewrite of the scripts took place.

“A brown sun rises”, Hidalgo has retweeted on the social network. “The shit has already spread.”

According to sources at The Hollywood Reporter, Ray Park was set to reprise his role as Maul in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The plan changed when the creative idea was completely modified, since according to this information, director Deborah Chow showed the scripts to Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau and they asked her to “think big.” They claim that Ray Park himself came to film sequences, but there is another source within Lucasfilm that completely denies it and points out that Maul was never on the table. Park didn’t go to the set either, they say.

Maul didn’t die in The Phantom Menace.

Darth Maul, later known only as Maul (he ceased to be a Sith) first appeared in The Phantom Menace. Although the film implies that he has died, he did not at all. His story has continued in The Clone Wars and Rebels animated series, not to mention his cameo appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, has admitted in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the scripts had to be rewritten because they were not too forceful.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney+ on May 25. The miniseries will finally feature Darth Vader as the main villain, who will be accompanied by the Imperial Inquisitors, a group of Force-sensitive warriors whose main task is to hunt down the exiled Jedi.