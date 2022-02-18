Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi | John Williams Returns As Theme Song Writer

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi: The legendary musician returns to the galaxy far, far away and has already concluded his participation in the new Disney + fiction. John Williams will continue to extend the legend of him within the Star Wars universe. After composing the soundtracks for the classic trilogy, the prequels, the sequels and the theme song for Solo: A Star Wars Story, the composer has written the theme song for Obi-Wan Kenobi, one of the most anticipated series of the year. The news, published by Variety as an exclusive, indicates that the veteran composer has already recorded the music.

According to Variety sources, John Williams went to the studio in Los Angeles last week, where he has recorded the music with an orchestra. They assure that it has been carried out between strong security measures. The musician has turned 90 and we are still immersed in a complicated period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-time Oscar-winning musician has rarely composed for television. In 1985 he was responsible for the soundtrack for Amazing Stories, while in 2000 he did the same for Masterpiece Theatre. He also wrote songs for Great Performances in 2009 and did additional work for NBC.

Premiere next May 25

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, the same actors who played Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in the prequels. The series will also star Jimmy Smits in the role of Bail Organa, Princess Leia’s father. He is the same interpreter who put himself in the skin of the character in the rest of the products of the saga. The premiere date? The next May 25. At the moment they have not shared an official trailer, but a first poster.

After the release of The Book of Boba Fett, the galactic saga will continue to expand with other products. Obi-Wan Kenobi, the second season of The Bad Shipment, Andor and The Mandalorian 3 are planned for this year.