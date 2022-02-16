Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi | Jimmy Smits Will Return As Bail Organa, Leia’s Father.

Star Wars: The actor has previously played the character in the prequel trilogy, as well as in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The Book of Boba Fett has closed its first season, but Lucasfilm is already thinking about the following content that will premiere on Disney +. One of the events of the year is undoubtedly the arrival of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, a series that will once again feature Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Master Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, respectively. Now, Making Star Wars has confirmed that Jimmy Smits, who played Bail Organa in the prequels and Rogue One, will also return to reprise his role as Princess Leia’s father.

The actor has been seen on set filming scenes with Ewan McGregor. The filming has been done in strict secrecy and the actor’s name has not appeared in the cast list shared by Lucasfilm, but his name has also been leaked in the merchandising of the series, which includes Bail Organa.

Making Star Wars sources claim that Breha Organa, Bail’s wife, will also appear. However, they cannot confirm if Rebeca Jackson Mendoza is in charge of putting herself back in the skin of the character.

10 years after Revenge of the Sith

The appearance of this character in Obi-Wan Kenobi fits perfectly with the period in which the fiction takes place. A decade after the events of Revenge of the Sith, the surviving Jedi remain in hiding and Anakin’s master is on Tatooine, living as a hermit. It is not clear what he will do from now on, but some more work will be added to his work of guarding Luke. While the young Skywalker was given to his aunt and uncle, little Leia was adopted by the Organa family.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi recently shared the first poster of him, as well as the release date. Fans of the saga will have to wait until May 25 to enjoy the six episodes of this miniseries. In between, everything seems to indicate that the second season of La Remesa Mala will arrive this spring, although there is still no specific date.