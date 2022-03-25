Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Darth Vader Is Not Yet” The One From Episode IV

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi: Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Sidious’s apprentice in the new Disney+ series, which premieres on May 25. There are just two months left for the premiere of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the limited series that will continue the story of the Jedi master. The six episodes will narrate an unpublished and closed story arc, in which Kenobi will meet Darth Vader again. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Deborah Chow has suggested that the Sith lord still won’t be the same as the one we saw in Episode IV: A New Hope.

“For us, he is very similar [to Obi-Wan], in the sense that he is between these two trilogies,” she began. “So he’s not the same Vader from A New Hope yet, you know what I mean? The character is in the middle of this period. He is already Vader, evidently, but he is a Vader who is not yet fully formed as he was at the start of the classic trilogy.

More Vader in official canon

After Revenge of the Sith and before A New Hope, viewers have been able to explore the origins and evolution of the character in other media. The comics have outlined his evolution right after the movie, when the Inquisitors (who have a central role in Obi-Wan Kenobi) began to be recruited. Later in the timeline, in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, the Sith is part of different story arcs.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut May 25 on Disney+. The series has been conceived with a limited product, so in principle there will not be a second season: the story has a beginning, a middle and an end. The narrative takes place 10 years after Episode III, when the teacher is in hiding on Tatooine. However, the eyes of the Inquisition rest on the sandy planet and Obi-Wan will live a new adventure.

Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi, while Hayden Christensen will play Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader.