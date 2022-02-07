Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Aims For May, According To A Manager

Star Wars: A now-deleted tweet confirmed the premiere of the long-awaited series starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. It is not the first nor will it be the last time that a manager commits a slip on social networks. Brandon San Giovanni, one of those responsible for Disney +, posted on his personal Twitter account that the premiere of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will take place next May. Shortly after, the tweet was deleted, although as usually happens in these cases, it was already too late: the capture has been leaked throughout the network.

Some point to confusion, since a new series of Marvel comics starring the Jedi Master was announced that same day. This is Star Wars: Obi-Wan, also scheduled for the month of May. In any case, in the tweet he refers to the debut on Disney +. Since the comics don’t come out on a television platform, the fence is tightening.

THR confirms the rumors

The Hollywood Reporter validates the May date and confirms that sources from this media outlet have confirmed that Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released in that premiere window. At the moment, Lucasfilm remains focused on The Book of Boba Fett and has not offered any additional information about this series. Not surprisingly, the trailer is playing hard to get: last year a small preview was shown with statements from Ewan McGregor, the same actor who played Kenobi in the prequels.

Ten years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, the Jedi Order has collapsed and only a few members remain alive, albeit hidden from the Galactic Empire. Emperor Palpatine and his right-hand man, Lord Darth Vader, rule the fate of the galaxy with an iron fist. Meanwhile, a young Luke Skywalker lives on the family farm, guarded in the shadows by old Ben Kenobi.