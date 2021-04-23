Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi adds one more actress to its cast

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi: The series, which will begin production this April, still has no confirmed date on Disney +. Lucasfilm announced the cast of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi just a few weeks ago, but all the actors who will be part had not yet been revealed. of the production. This has been credited by Deadline, who has revealed that actress Maya Erskine (Insecure and Scoob !, PEN15) will be part of the series. According to this information, the interpreter nominated several times for the VGA Awards and the Emmy will be in at least three episodes.

In addition to Ewan McGregor, who will once again play Obi-Wan Kenobi, Hayden Christensen will return to the series to play the evil Lord Darth Vader. Among the actors who will be present are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. Instead, it has already been confirmed that Jar Jar Binks will not be repeating in the series. Nothing is known about a possible return of Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jin, Obi-Wan’s teacher, able to converse with his ward despite his death.

The early years of the Galactic Empire

Ten years after the events narrated in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Anakin Skywalker continues on his way to the dark side under the mask of Darth Vader. Meanwhile, Emperor Palpatine continues to rule the galaxy with an iron fist. The synopsis of the series has not yet been presented, beyond the time interval in which the story will unfold. What is clear is that Master Obi-Wan Kenobi will have one more adventure ahead of him. The character watches over the well-being of little Luke Skywalker on the planet Tatooine, still ignorant of his family’s legacy.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will start production this April. Recently some snapshots from the filming set were leaked. On the other hand, a mythical location of the saga has also been seen, the Lars farm.