Star Wars: Mark Hamill (Luke) recalls a fun curiosity about Chewbacca

Star Wars: Mark Hamill, Chewie was going to wear pants, but they eventually ignored the managers, who had their doubts that he was naked.During the beginning of the filming of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, the directors raised an eyebrow when seeing the design of Chewbacca, the faithful friend of Han Solo. This has been recalled by Mark Hamill, the actor who plays Luke Skywalker in all the productions of the saga. The truth is that people in ties were shocked to see Chewie completely naked, so they suggested that he wear leather pants.

“Early in filming for Star Wars, studio executives expressed deep concern that Chewie was not wearing pants and suggested that he put on a pair of leather pants. That they focused on this among all the grotesque elements of the script made us laugh (and also worry a bit), “he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Where did the idea for Chewie come from?

The inspiration to build the character of Chewbacca was none other than George Lucas, Indiana’s dog. “All the stories are true, I had a dog called Indiana,” commented its creator at the Star Wars Celebration in 2017. “An Alaskan malamute that would walk in the driver’s seat of the car, without driving. I loved that image When he sat in the car he was bigger than me. That’s when I said, ‘He would be a fun character for Star Wars.’

The Star Wars saga does not stop receiving content, as Lucasfilm has drawn up a very ambitious roadmap for the future. After the triumph of The Mandalorian on Disney +, the next project to see the light will be the animated series La Remesa Mala, which will premiere a first 70-minute episode on May 4. As if that weren’t enough, they are outlining numerous series in real action, such as Star Wars: Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi or the three spin-offs of fiction starring Mando. In fact, The Book of Boba Fett will arrive this very December.