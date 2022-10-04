Star Wars’ Liam Neeson Explains Why He Returned to Obi-Wan Kenobi Despite Being a ‘TV Snob’

Disney+ had a huge success thanks to the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” under the direction of Ewan McGregor. In the show, several fan-favorite stars from the “Star Wars” prequel films reprised their roles, for example, Hayden Christensen, who returned as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Of course, fans were also excited to see an unexpected cameo from Liam Neeson, who reprised his role as Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn. Throughout his career, Neeson had little interest in television, so why did he make an exception for the McGregor show, despite being a “TV snob”?

Liam Neeson recently appeared at the San Sebastian Film Festival (via ComicBookMovie.com ), where he was promoting his latest film, Marlowe. During the event, Neeson was asked about his long-awaited return to the Star Wars franchise, and his arguments for returning were honest and very direct. The actor of the “Hidden Threat” told:

I was in the last episode, I’m a bit of a TV snob, but I didn’t want anyone else to play this character. Evan is a friend. We were in Los Angeles on a green screen, and Ewen as Obi-Wan was on a real camel, and I only had three lines of dialogue, and when we rehearsed, people started crying, it was beautiful.

So, it would seem that the 70-year-old actor simply did not want this role to be played by someone else. However, one can understand his feelings, if he was unavailable, I doubt that Disney and Lucasfilm would have chosen another actor for this job. (Although they might find a way to digitally insert it.) Although his appearance was brief, it certainly resonated with many viewers, and judging by the actor’s comments, the film crew was touched by his moment with Ewan McGregor.

Although this was the first time Liam Neeson appeared on screen as Qui-Gon for a live action movie after Episode I, since then it’s not the only time he’s returned to a galaxy far, far away. The actor previously voiced The Clone Wars and played one of the many vocal roles in Skywalker. Sunrise”. It is also said that he will voice the upcoming animated series of short films Tales of the Jedi. It’s unclear if Neeson will return again to play his character in live action again, but I know fans will definitely be on board to see more of him in this role. After all, they spent years theorizing how Qui-Gon could return before Obi-Wan Kenobi went on the air.

Although the chances of such a reprisal may be quite low, since the star previously stated that he “has no desire” to star in “Star Wars” and superhero films anymore. So I don’t think he would want to participate in a series about Qui-Gon Jinn, even if it was ever offered. These days, the Taken star seems to be mostly focused on small projects like Marlowe, in which he plays a private detective investigating a case in the 1950s.

However, there is plenty of room for hope, as I didn’t even think Liam Neeson would come back for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Let’s keep talking about the existence of another reprisal live and, if you haven’t already, broadcast limited series and prequel movies using a Disney+ subscription. Also, keep an eye out for other upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.