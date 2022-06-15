Star Wars: KOTOR 2 DLC Won’t work unless players make a new save

Aspyr released Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 on the Nintendo Switch last week, less than a year after releasing the original Knights of the Old Republic on that platform. Part of the promise Aspyr made when announcing Star Wars: KOTOR 2 for Switch was that it would also provide DLC “Restored Content”, but it has since confirmed that the DLC will appear after launch. Additional details have since been confirmed, and Aspyr has made it clear that players will have to create a new save for the restored content when it becomes available.

In a series of tweets, Aspyr explained the situation to fans who were curious about how the possible release of the “Restored Content” DLC would affect any current Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 game. One fan asked if they would be able to use their current save or if they would have to restart a new game. Aspyr has confirmed that any saves from the current version of Knights of the Old Republic 2 will not be compatible with the DLC version of Star Wars: KOTOR 2 with restored content.

While existing save files won’t be compatible with the Restored Content DLC for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2, Aspyr also confirmed that players won’t have to delete their old save files. They will still be able to play the original version of Knights of the Old Republic 2 along with their saves by selecting an option in the main menu of the game.

In short, the basic version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 and the DLC version of Knights of the Old Republic 2 with restored content will actually be separate games on the same Nintendo Switch game card. Players can choose one or the other, but cannot switch between them.

To be clear, this news is neither surprising nor controversial. Although details about the official DLC “Restored Content” have not yet been disclosed, the original mod for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 is, to put it mildly, reliable. It’s a completely different experience that goes beyond restoring cut content. Crossing the save files would be a very awkward transition.

While splitting the save files makes sense, it doesn’t make the situation any less unpleasant for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 players on Switch. It will take a very dedicated player to complete the main game and then restart the DLC “Restored Content”. Nevertheless, it’s still great for Aspyr to create DLC “Restored Content”, at least for the most devoted fans of “Star Wars”.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 is already available on PC and Switch.