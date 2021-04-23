Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is in production [rumor]

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: Bloomberg reports shared on Wednesday suggest the long-awaited remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is being produced by Aspyr, the main name behind the original game released in 2003.

In January 2021, Cinelinx released an article claiming that anonymous sources commented on an official production of Knights of the Old Republic Remake, apparently without the participation of BioWare and that it would function as a “sequel”, integrating elements from the two games in the saga.

Months later, Jason Schreier returns to warm the hearts of fans by mentioning the game again, and decided to end the period of speculation once and for all. According to the journalist, the Aspyr studio, which participated in the original KotOR series and in more modern titles such as Civilization VI, Layers of Fear and Observer, is responsible for reviving the Star Wars game.

So far, the developer has not given further details about the rumors, so all information disclosed should be treated as rumors.

What do you think of a remake of Knights of the Old Republic? Would it be a good idea to revive RPG on today’s platforms? Leave your opinion in the comments.