Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords is coming to mobile devices on December 18

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, one of the best games of its time for role-playing games, will be released for iOS and Android on December 18. Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will contain all the features of the main game. Plus, the game will launch in a mobile-optimized way so that it can be played on touch screens.

You can access the Google Play page of the game here and the App Store page here. The game will be 3.9 GB on iOs devices and its price is 139.99 TL. Unfortunately, there is no detail about the game on the Google Play page. You can watch the trailer shared for the game below.



