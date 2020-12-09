Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 launch on mobile

The original Obsidian Entertainment game returns adapted to Android and iOS devices on December 18. The Mandalorian continues its path on Disney + with the second season of the series.

The New Republic has begun to resurface after the fall of the Empire, although the remnants of Palpatine’s government have not been completely cracked. Thousands of years before these events takes place Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 The Sith Lords, also known as KOTOR 2. The title developed by Obsidian Entertainment, which originally came out on PC and Xbox 360, will also be released on devices mobiles. As of December 18, players will be able to enjoy the game on iOS and Android terminals, at a price of about 15 euros.

The adaptation is being developed by Aspyr Media, a studio that will implement tactile mechanics so that mobile players can control all their RPG actions with comfort.

The Sith lords rise again

Five years after the events of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith lords have maneuvered to fulfill their most evil purpose: to rid themselves of the Jedi Order. Threatened almost to extinction, the protagonist Jedi is on the razor’s edge. Either continue on the path of light or you will be seduced by the dark side of the force. In the vein of the first game, decisions influence the morale system, which directs the character in one direction or another.

The KOTOR saga was born as a BioWare project, with a first installment that has been considered one of the best games of the galactic saga that have been developed to date, and there are precisely few. Obsidian Entertainment, the creators of Fallout New Vegas or The Outer Worlds were in charge of taking the baton, as they had previously done with Neverwinter Nights 2. The developers of Pillars of Eternity were also acquired by Microsoft some time ago, so they now form part of Xbox Game Studios.



