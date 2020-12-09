Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2, iOS and Android

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: Sith Lords is finally coming to the mobile platform.Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: Sith Lords, a classic Star Wars role-playing game, is now getting ready to be released on mobile platforms. The sequel to Knights of the Old Republic will be released on December 18 for iOS and Android.

While the first KOTOR game has been available on mobile devices for a long time, fans of the game were waiting for the sequel to arrive for mobile. Publisher Aspyr finally listened to the calls of the fans and prepared KOTOR 2 for mobile.

You take on the role of the Jedi Knight Meetra Surik in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: Sith Lords, which was first released in 2004 and is considered one of the best Star Wars games. During this period, the Siths are about to destroy the Jedi Order. Fighting for the Light Side or returning to the Dark Side in the game is entirely in your hands. So your choices will determine the fate of your character.

Note that the release date of the game coincides with the end of The Mandalorian Season 2.



