Cameron Monaghan, the actor who played Cal Kestis in the films “Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order” and “Survivor”, shared that the upcoming sequel will have a “deeper and darker story” that will be available to fans who are not fans of “Star Wars”.

Talking to Game Informer in the video below, Monaghan said that the story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor explores “what happens when you strain your family and your relationships” and will introduce “a bunch of new characters” in the series. .

“We have a really interesting story with Cal, where he faced difficult problems, and [there are] not necessarily the right answers,” Monaghan shared. “It’s something I’ve always really wanted to explore with the character. What [challenges] will really push him to the point where he can break down? How do we bring it to this point and what do we do next? Which story will be the most exciting?”

Monaghan also said that the story of Survivor will be “deeper and darker” than the plot of Fallen Order, and shared that it will also be “harder and harder” than in the original game. The actor also said that he hopes that anyone who has no experience with the “Star Wars” franchise will be able to enjoy Survivor as a separate story.

“I want everyone who has never watched a Star Wars movie, read Star Wars stories or something like that, to immerse themselves in it, play it and still be able to understand it,” the actor said, adding that fans of Star Wars stillhe will continue to receive “a deeper appreciation for what is happening.”

Last month, the release date of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in March was confirmed, and a dramatic trailer for the game was also shown.

In other gaming news, the charity organization Games Done Quick has announced that its founder Mike Uyama is leaving the company.