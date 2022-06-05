Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Must Keep Metroidvania Fallen Order Level Design

Some players believe that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order either suffers or benefits from a personality disorder. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a combination of many third—person action adventure mechanics, Souls-like conventions, and even Metroidvania design. Some of these functions combined into one may not appeal to some players, but each of them works in tandem and is often performed in concert.

If players are unwilling to explore every inch of the planet in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the Metroidvania level design is irrelevant and will most likely only be used to determine the direction of the critical path. But for players who like to explore, collect items and find secrets, this Metroidvania level design is perfect. Since Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has already been revealed, it would be great to see the return of the Metroidvania Fallen Order level design.

Metroidvania level design makes Fallen Order planets dynamic

The mechanics of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order metroidvania are unique and offer useful help to players when traditional games like Souls intentionally leave them in the dark. Once players find and make friends with the charming BD-1 droid on Bogano, they will have access to a holographic 3D map that players can rotate, center and zoom in or out during the game.

What makes this map in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order better suited to Metroidvania’s design is its colorful legend and highlighted related areas. Players can clearly see which areas are not explored in yellow, which areas are available for passage in green, which areas are blocked in red, and meditation save points are located through the blue ring. Players can also switch between floors if there are several of them in the area.

This is useful for progress, but it is also a necessary mechanic for how many locked doors and areas exist where progress requires a Power ability that is not explored until the end of the game. This is an important part of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which makes each planet dynamic and interesting to explore, and there is no reason why the Metroidvania level design should not be replicated in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Needs More Planets to Explore

As soon as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order opens after training on Brakka, a junkyard planet where the basics of combat and circumvention are studied, players explore Bogano and get a comprehensive idea of what they think the duration of the game will be in each subsequent one. planet. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order boasts many locations where players can go, but not all of them are available for exploration to the extent that the holo planets are available: Bogano, Zeffo, Kashyyyk, Dathomir and Ilum. Ordo Eris, for example, is not an explorable location, but offers only an optional, scripted area in which players get stuck until they pass the plot. However, some of these planets may be vast and contain secrets that players will not be able to understand on their first visit.

If Respawn hopes to surpass how satisfying the planet-hopping experience is in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may need a few more planets for players. These may be moons and star systems from other sources, or iconic planets that have not yet been presented, if Cal and his associates have a good reason to go there.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.