Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes Mandalorian

A modder grants the ability to implement Din Djarin in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order instead of Cal Kestis, the game’s original protagonist.

Despite the fact that the recent film trilogy has received much criticism from Star Wars fans, they are more than satisfied with The Mandalorian, the series that is broadcast on Disney + and is now in its second season. Now, the charismatic character played by Pedro Pascal is available to handle in another great success of the saga, albeit from video games, such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, at least in its PC version.

Through Nexus Mods, user AlexPo21 has created a Mandalorian mod that takes Din Djarin to the fantastic game Respawn, and although the protagonist prefers a blaster to a lightsaber, we can include him instead of Cal Kestis, who originally stars in the video game . Additionally, players will be able to add the jetpack and cape to the full outfit, as well as support for an additional blaster and a flamethrower to come later.

Now available on Game Pass

Meanwhile, Xbox One and Xbox Series players can now enjoy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order thanks to being included in Xbox Game Pass, after adding EA Play to Microsoft’s subscription service. In addition to this, other great titles are also available such as the Mass Effect or Dead Space trilogies, as well as other Electronic Arts releases during the past generation, such as Anthem, Battlefield V or A Way Out.

It is a highly recommended game, and the consecration of Respawn as one of the leading studios in the action genre, also thanks to two shooters such as Apex Legends or Titanfall 2. Its fun combat system, the amount of secrets along length and width of its excellently well-designed levels are some of its virtues, despite not reaching an outstanding technical section.



