Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, one of the best selling games

Respawn Entertainment’s title is in second position, in a ranking that includes the best-selling titles in the last 12 months (until October 2020)

After a difficult start for Electronic Arts with the Star Wars saga, the North American company is seeing the light. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons have shown that the brand has a lot of health, also in video games. And is that the success of The Mandalorian has boosted sales of the action game Respawn Entertainment. According to data from NPD, Fallen Order is the second best-selling game in the United States. It should be noted that this data represents the last 12 months, from October 2019 to October 2020.

However, it is important to note that although Animal Crossing: New Horizons appears in third position, NPD does not obtain the digital figures of Nintendo games, so the Nintendo Switch titles are based on the physical copies they have sold. . Considering the impressive success of Animal Crossing, presumably its position on this table is not correct. In any case, there is no doubt that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been a success for Electronic Arts, which has already pointed out that the studio has sequels planned in the future.

Best Sellers in the US (October 2019-October 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Madden NFL 21

The Last of Us Part 2

Madden NFL 20

Ghost of tsushima

Pokémon Sword

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order narrates a dark chapter in the galaxy, the time when the self-proclaimed Emperor Palpatine issued Order 66. It is then that the Jedi Order collapses like a house of cards. Darth Vader is born from the ashes of Anakin Skywalker, when he is seduced by the dark side of the force. However, not all Jedi will be eliminated during that time. Kanan Jarrus or Cal Kestis are two of the few survivors. The latter is the protagonist of EA’s game, a former Padawan who has practically broken his connection with the force.

But the Galactic Empire cannot be escaped forever, as Cal Kestis later discovers. At that precise moment, he will join with other companions to try to destabilize Palpatine’s reign of terror.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



