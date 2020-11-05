Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is coming to EA Play

The Respawn Entertainment title will be fully accessible to all subscribers of these services from November 10.

Electronic Arts has announced that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will become part of the catalog of EA Play, the company’s subscription service. The game will be available from November 10, the date on which EA Play will be integrated into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Those who pay this subscription to the Microsoft service will be able to access more than 60 EA games, among which will be the production of Respawn Entertainment.

EA Play is the service formerly known as Origin. Although on PC there is a basic subscription and a premium one, only the first option has been launched on the console, which allows access to a collection of company games, as well as the possibility of trying some new features for a few hours.

A dark age for the Jedi Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a metroidvania-flavored action game that tells a canon story within the universe of the galactic saga. After the fall of the Galactic Republic, the Supreme Chancellor announces his coronation as emperor of a new regime. In parallel, he issues Order 66 in order to exterminate all the Jedi Knights. His maneuver takes effect, since practically all of the Jedi are eliminated by the troops they commanded, the clones. However, there are still some survivors who will try to subvert this new situation.

Cal Kestis remains in hiding, but hiding the powers of the force is not easy, especially when the Inquisitors scour the galaxy for possible survivors. The former Padawan will join a group of rebels who will fight to decimate the Imperial forces. He will travel to different planets and wield his lightsaber against his enemies.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released in late 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will be backward compatible on the new consoles.



