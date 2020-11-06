Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is Coming to EA Play

Eletronic Arts confirmed on Thursday (05) that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be added in its entirety to the EA Play catalog. The game, which until then had appeared only in a free trial format, arrives in its definitive version for subscribers and will be available from November 10th.

Fallen Order tells the story of the warrior Cal Kestis, a former Padawan who suffered the Great Jedi Purge, the classic galactic extermination event of the race, hiding from the forces of the Empire. In the plot, the young man will have to join old and new friends, while facing the most powerful soldiers on the dark side of the Force to prevent the Jedi from becoming extinct and the universe from being dominated.

The title will be made available alongside dozens of other EA games in the The Play List tab, former EA Access Vault. In addition, Eletronic Arts also confirmed that the game will arrive at Google Stadia on November 24, marking the publisher’s entry into the cloud gaming platform.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.



