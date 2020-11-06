Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is coming to EA Play

Xbox owners who are Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also access the games offered with EA Play at no extra cost. Thanks to this opportunity, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will also participate in the free-to-play games on November 10.

On November 10, Microsoft’s next generation game consoles Xbox Series X and Series S will be released. Those who manage to purchase one of these consoles in pre-order will be able to play a Star Wars game from day one if they subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate.

EA Play subscribers will also be able to access this game from other platforms. PC, PS4 and PS5 are among these platforms. The game will not be added to the PC version of Game Pass until December. It is currently unknown whether Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play the game on Android devices via xCloud.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will soon be playable by Google Stadia subscribers. The game will take its place in Stadia on November 24.



