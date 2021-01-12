Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is being upgraded on consoles

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has already been very well received in its version for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and developer Respawn today released a patch that allows you to play the padawan adventure Cal Kestis with improvements on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S!

After downloading the new patch, the game will run with improved framerate and improved dynamic resolution on the three consoles, but also with some specific touches for some of the systems.

On the Xbox Series S, the FPS increased from 45 to 60. On the Xbox Series X, it will be possible to play in 60 FPS performance mode with resolution between 1080p and 1440p, or else play in graphics quality mode with dynamic resolution between 1512p and 2160p .

On the PS5, the FPS also increased from 45 to 60, and the dynamic resolution was disabled, causing the game to be rendered constantly at 1200p (instead of being between 810 and 1080p, as it was in the original version).

These changes arrive just in time for the launch of the new Lucasfilm Games label, which was revealed yesterday. What did you think of the updates? Will you revisit or experience the game in any of the next-gen video games? Tell us in the comments below!