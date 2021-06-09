Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Arrives On PS5 On The 11Th

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will have its own version for the PlayStation 5, which is scheduled for release on June 11, according to the latest rumor circulating on the internet.

The information came from sources on TheGamer website, and was also replicated by insider Nibel. According to them, both the announcement and the launch will take place on the same day, since the retail chains would have already received the physical copies of the game:

Until then, all we had concrete was the promise that during our winter the game would receive an upgrade to the next generation, and that it would be free to all owners of a PS4 version of the adventure.