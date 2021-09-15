Star Wars: Hunters Wins Cinematic Trailer

Star Wars: Hunters, Announced in February of this year, when a 26-second teaser was shown during Nintendo Direct, Star Wars: Hunters finally got a cinematic trailer full of action and interaction between the characters, still showing some of the ambiance of the next game in the Star Wars series. .

Previously promised for later this year, the game now arrives in 2022, but has no set release date. What we do know is that the Zynga title in partnership with Lucasfilm Games will have versions for iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch.

The video, which you can see below, shows a little of what the game can deliver when it finally hits the market.

Unfortunately, the trailer does not have any gameplay snippets, limiting itself to displaying only a cinematic that features some of the characters who will fight in the arena in competitions where two teams seek victory. As seen in the video, we can expect to play as a Sith, a wookie, a mandalorian, two jawas in an overcoat and even a robot Jedi.

The new game in the Star Wars franchise will take place in a galaxy far, far away, specifically on the planet Vespaara, home to an arena that brings together bounty hunters from various planets. There, competitors gather in teams that must face each other until only one group is victorious.

Star Wars: Hunters will be free-to-play, meaning you can play for free on your mobile device or Nintendo Switch.