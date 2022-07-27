Star Wars: How Old Padme Compares to Anakin in the Prequels

The relationship between Padme Amidala and Anakin Skywalker is important for Star Wars, but how old are they compared to each other during the prequels? Here is an explanation of the age difference between Padme and Anakin. While viewers were already familiar with Anakin before the prequels were released, George Lucas’ second Star Wars trilogy introduced everyone to his childhood love and future wife Padme, who is played by Natalie Portman in all three films. One of the things that viewers noticed between “The Hidden Menace” and “Attack of the Clones” is that Padme’s age and Anakin’s age were very different, but nevertheless the novel blossomed.

Queen Naboo first met Anakin during a trip to Tatooine, and it didn’t take long for Anakin to be charmed by her. This infatuation didn’t stop there, as Anakin was still infatuated with Padme when their paths crossed again ten years later. The tragic love story of Padme and Anakin is at the heart of the prequels, even if the execution of the arch and the chemistry between Portman and Hayden Christensen did not always work. But one aspect of the relationship that is often discussed is how Old Padme is compared to Anakin.

Before diving into the specifics of the age difference between Padme and Anakin in each of the prequels and the comparisons between them, here’s a summary of their ages and timeline. Padme was born in 46 BBY (before the Battle of Yavin), and Anakin’s miraculous birth, created by the Force, occurred in 41 BBY, so Padme is five years older than him. They don’t meet until “Star Wars: Episode I — The Hidden Menace,” which takes place in 32 BBY. Thus, during the events of the film, Padma was 14 years old, and Anakin Skywalker was only 9 years old. At this stage, Anakin’s infatuation with a girl he considers an angel is quite harmless and does not reciprocate Padme.

How old is Padme compared to Anakin in the prequels

Anakin and Padme reunite ten years later, at 22 BBY, during “Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones”. This time jump makes Padme very mature at 24, while Anakin is still a Jedi Padawan and a teenager at the age of 19. does not restrain them. By the end of the film, they were secretly married, which forces them to spend the next three years, up to “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith”, keeping their relationship a secret. When the prequels begin their story at 19 BBY, Padma is 27 years old and she is a respected political leader, while Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side should happen at 22.

How old were Padma and Anakin when they got married

At the end of Attack of the Clones, Anakin and Padme escape from Geonosis thanks to the Jedi strike force and the Grand Army of the Republic. While the Jedi High Council believed that Anakin only accompanied the Queen to her home, in fact they were married in Varykino, a refuge by the lake on Naboo. Considering that the events of “Attack of the Clones” take place at 22 BBY, Padme’s age is 24 years old, and Anakin is 19 years old at the time of their wedding. The relationship and marriage of these two play an interesting role in the prequels. While Skywalker was on his way to the Dark Side, Palpatine’s promise to save Amidala from death ultimately influenced him.

How old was Padme when she died in Revenge of the Sith?

The age difference between Anakin and Padme was ultimately insignificant, given that Padme’s death at the end of the Star Wars prequels ended her story when she was just 27 years old. She spent her last moments giving birth to Luke and Leia before she lost the will to live. Anakin thought that exploring the Dark Side could help save Padme, but his turn eventually turned out to be the reason she gave up life. Padme’s death at the end of Revenge of the Sith caused a lot of controversy after the film. According to the film, she died of a broken heart after discovering that Anakin had completely turned into a Sith. So, despite the fact that she is medically healthy, she is dying because she is “losing the will to live.” Many people believed that the means of her death devalued her story and could even be sexist actions on the part of George Lucas.

Other hate-driven characters have been allowed to live out their days well past the age of 27, suggesting that hate is a stronger motivator for survival in Lucas’ world than love. After all, Emperor Palpatine was 88 years old at the time of his death, Darth Vader was 45, and Darth Maul was 52. Padme’s death may have been necessary for the Star Wars prequels, but the way she died seems like an unfortunate oversight. in the plot. There is a lot of controversy surrounding the age difference between Padme and Anakin.