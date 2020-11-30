Star Wars: George Lucas, Darth Vader David Prowse

Actor David Prowse, known for playing Darth Vader in the iconic Star Wars saga, passed away on Sunday night (29). Prowse was 85 years old and played the villain in almost every film in the original saga. Through a statement posted on the franchise’s official website, director George Lucas paid his last tribute to the actor.

George Lucas says goodbye to David Prowse

“David brought a physical presence to Darth Vader that was essential to the character. He made Vader jump off the page and onto the big screen, with an imposing structure and movement performance to match the intensity and tendency of his presence. David was ready for anything and contributed a lot to the success of this memorable figure ”, published the director on the Star Wars website.

Despite the beautiful tribute, it is worth remembering that Lucas and Prowse did not always have a good relationship during the recordings. After all, David was responsible for playing Darth Vader, but his voice was immortalized by voice actor James Earl Jones. Soon, the actor felt betrayed by the director. In addition, Sebastian Shaw was cast to play the character in Return of the Jedi.

In addition to Star Wars, David Prowse was also known for participating in the classic film Clockwork Orange. Around the world, fans have begun to pay their final respects to the actor who immortalized one of the most iconic characters in cinema.



