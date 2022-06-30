“Star Wars” fully explains the hyperspace tracking of the “Last Jedi”

Star Wars bindings have finally explained the hyperspace tracking seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The destruction of the Starkiller base was supposed to be the greatest hour of Resistance. Instead, in the next few days, the Resistance was on the verge of annihilation. As shown in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the First Order began a blitzkrieg across the galaxy, destroying what was left of the New Republic. Their forces then attacked the Resistance, forcing them to flee to an abandoned Rebel Alliance base on Kreit.

The key to the success of the First Order lay in hyperspace tracking. This technology has long been considered impossible, but the Easter egg in Rogue One: Star Wars. Stories” confirmed that the Empire was working on it on the planet Scarif. Since then, there have been subtle hints that tracking technology may have been somehow linked to hyperdrive emissions; Lucasfilm’s Illustrated Dictionary of Star Wars: Skywalker. It is possible that Tantiv IV was deliberately sabotaged, given that the Organs were known to be associated with various rebel cells.

Adam Christopher’s latest Star Wars novel, Shadow of the Sith, finally explains how hyperdrive tracking works. This shows that the agents of the Sith cult, known as the Acolytes of the Beyond, managed to steal samples of the technology before the Death Star destroyed Scarif, and they were actually able to use it. According to Luke Skywalker, this method is best known as the interception of hyperwave signals. This “includes displaying the energy signatures of ships as they enter and exit hyperspace.”… If you know exactly what you are looking for, including the ionization rate and cycle frequency of the ship’s hyperdrive, you can theoretically filter the collected hyperwave data. by [imperial] lighthouses and match it with the ship’s signature.” The Empire had installed imperial navigation beacons throughout the galaxy, but they were also equipped with extensive sensors to track background levels of cosmic radiation, and they could be used to facilitate tracking in hyperspace.

The Imperial navigation network fell into disrepair after the Emperor’s death, and the Republic did not maintain it after the Battle of Jakku. Presumably, Supreme Leader Snoke restored it before the sequel to the trilogy, perhaps in part to allow the First Order to use hyperspace routes that the New Republic did not know about — this meant that their ships could enter systems from unexpected angles and potentially travel faster across the galaxy. . Tracking in hyperspace was a secondary advantage, although very useful when the First Order sought to capture Leia’s flagship.

Of course, there is some irony in the fact that hyperspace tracking was used against Leia. Presumably, Darth Vader used an early version of this technology against Leia many years ago when he was tracking the characteristic emissions of the Tantiv IV hyperdrive. Leia understandably forgot about it after the destruction of Alderaan and the Battle of Yavin IV, her young mind was occupied with many different thoughts. If she had only remembered and even tried to figure out how Darth Vader had chased her on Tatooine, she would have known that hyperspace tracking was possible, and she might even have figured out how to adjust the signatures of her ships’ hyperdrive engines so that the Resistance could escape. With that in mind, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” could really have turned out very differently.